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Traffic Turmoil: Officers Suspended Over Illegal Collections

Three traffic police personnel have been suspended for allegedly illegally collecting money from motorists without legitimate traffic violations. They reportedly extended duty hours and turned off body cameras to carry out unauthorized vehicle checks and demand fines. The suspensions followed multiple public complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:45 IST
Traffic Turmoil: Officers Suspended Over Illegal Collections
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In a significant development, three traffic police personnel from the High Grounds Traffic Police Station in the city have faced suspension. The move comes after allegations arose that these officers were involved in collecting money illegally from motorists without legitimate violations.

According to sources, the officers in question, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector and two constables, reportedly demanded money by extending their duty hours and switching off their body-worn cameras deliberately. This misconduct was discovered through a preliminary inquiry initiated after numerous public complaints of harassment.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West) ordered their suspension following accusations of unauthorized vehicle checks and illicit fine collections. The officials emphasized that the suspended officers failed to adhere to the mandate of keeping their body cameras operational during enforcement activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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