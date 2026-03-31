Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Supporting Left in Kerala Elections

In a fiery election rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of backing the ruling LDF in the Kerala Assembly elections. Speaking to a gathered crowd on Tuesday, Gandhi reiterated that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is facing the dual forces of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a surprising alliance considering their historically opposing ideologies.

Emphasizing the ideological clash, Gandhi expressed amazement that a Left party could join forces with a Right-wing party, posing it as a 'puzzle'. He pointed out that two former CPI(M) leaders, now with the support of the UDF, are proof of the Left's shift away from its traditional values, labeling them as 'corporate parties' no longer representing the people.

Gandhi also criticized the BJP's silence on the Sabarimala gold loss scandal, accusing them of selectively advocating religious issues. He suggested that Modi's lack of commentary on this matter reflects a tacit support for the LDF's electoral success, challenging the BJP's positioning as defenders of Hinduism.

(With inputs from agencies.)