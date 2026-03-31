Conspiracy Allegations Surrounding Medical Board for Former Kerala CM

In a surprising revelation, Mariamma Oommen, the wife of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, has alleged that a conspiracy was involved in the state government's decision to establish a medical board to evaluate her husband's illness in 2023. Mariamma claims the decision was made based solely on a complaint and intended to target her son, Chandy Oommen.

Speaking to a local TV channel, Mariamma expressed anger and disappointment, pointing out that neither she nor her husband were consulted before the board was constituted. She emphasized that her husband, a seasoned politician, was only experiencing a throat problem at the time.

The medical board, comprising six expert doctors, was formed in February 2023, amidst allegations from some relatives concerning Chandy's treatment. Despite these allegations, Chandy himself later reassured the public via a video on his son's Facebook page, stating he was receiving proper care.

(With inputs from agencies.)