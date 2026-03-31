Tragedy Strikes: Drowning Incident Claims Young Lives in Tawi River

In a tragic turn of events, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, expressed deep sorrow following a drowning incident that claimed the lives of two young boys in the Tawi river near Nagrota.

According to official reports, rescue teams have recovered the bodies of Bavish Koul (15) and Aditya Pandit (15). Efforts are still underway to locate Sonam Dutt (16), who remains missing after all three were swept away by strong currents on Sunday.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha has reached out to senior officials to monitor ongoing search operations, offering condolences to the grieving families. "The loss of young lives is heart-wrenching," he remarked, standing in solidarity during this painful period.

(With inputs from agencies.)