NZ–Australia Approve to Fast-Track Agri-Chemical and Veterinary Products

In a move aimed at accelerating innovation in the primary sector, the New Zealand Government has welcomed the launch of a new trans-Tasman pilot programme that allows agricultural chemicals and veterinary medicines to be approved simultaneously in both New Zealand and Australia through a single regulatory process.

Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard said the initiative marks a significant step toward reducing regulatory duplication while maintaining strict safety standards, ultimately improving access to critical products for farmers and veterinarians.

One Process, Two Markets

The pilot introduces a streamlined approval system enabling manufacturers to submit a single application for products intended for both countries. Previously, companies were required to navigate separate regulatory frameworks, often resulting in delays, increased compliance costs, and slower market entry.

Under the new pathway:

Products can be assessed once for both jurisdictions

Applications for products already approved in one country can be leveraged for faster approval in the other

Regulatory processes between New Zealand and Australia are more closely aligned

This reform is expected to significantly reduce administrative burden while improving efficiency across both markets.

Balancing Speed with Safety

Despite the streamlined approach, the Government has emphasised that regulatory integrity will not be compromised. The joint process retains rigorous scientific assessment to ensure that all products meet safety, quality, and efficacy standards for both human and animal use.

“It keeps the safeguards while cutting red tape,” Mr Hoggard said. “We are ensuring that products remain safe and effective, while removing unnecessary barriers that slow down innovation.”

Boost for Farmers and the Primary Sector

The initiative is expected to deliver tangible benefits for New Zealand’s agricultural sector, which relies heavily on timely access to new technologies and treatments.

Key advantages include:

Faster access to advanced agricultural chemicals , improving crop protection and productivity

Quicker availability of veterinary medicines , supporting animal health and welfare

Reduced costs for manufacturers, potentially lowering prices for end users

Increased competitiveness of New Zealand’s agri-sector in global markets

By shortening approval timelines, the pilot aims to ensure that farmers and veterinarians can adopt new solutions more quickly, particularly in response to emerging challenges such as climate variability, pests, and disease outbreaks.

Strengthening Trans-Tasman Economic Integration

The pilot builds on a broader milestone agreement between New Zealand and Australia to deepen regulatory cooperation in the primary industries sector. The initiative reflects a growing recognition of the benefits of harmonised standards and shared regulatory frameworks across the two economies.

Industry stakeholders have long advocated for such alignment, noting that:

The two countries share similar agricultural systems and biosecurity risks

Many companies operate across both markets

Duplicative approval processes have historically slowed innovation

By creating a more integrated regulatory environment, the new pathway enhances the attractiveness of both countries as destinations for agricultural investment and product development.

A Step Toward Regulatory Modernisation

The joint approval pilot is part of the Government’s wider agenda to modernise regulatory systems, reduce compliance burdens, and support economic growth through innovation.

Officials indicate that, if successful, the pilot could:

Be expanded to cover a wider range of products

Lead to permanent regulatory alignment mechanisms

Serve as a model for cooperation in other sectors

“This is about delivering practical outcomes for the primary sector,” Mr Hoggard said. “We are making it easier to bring safe, effective products to market—faster.”

Industry Impact and Future Outlook

The success of the pilot will be closely monitored by regulators, industry participants, and policymakers. Early indicators such as approval timelines, industry uptake, and compliance outcomes will inform decisions on whether to scale the programme.

For New Zealand’s primary sector—already a cornerstone of the national economy—the initiative represents a strategic effort to ensure it remains competitive, innovative, and well-equipped to meet future challenges.

As global demand for sustainable and efficient agricultural solutions grows, the ability to rapidly deploy new technologies across markets could prove a critical advantage.