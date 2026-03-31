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Shocking Stone Pelting Incident Injures Woman on Kannur Express

Aiswarya Ramakrishnan, a college student, suffered severe injuries after stones were thrown at the Kannur Executive Express. She lost three teeth and sustained injuries to her lips and chin. The incident occurred between Kadalundi and Feroke railway stations, prompting an investigation by the railway police and Railway Protection Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:54 IST
Shocking Stone Pelting Incident Injures Woman on Kannur Express
  • Country:
  • India

A college student, Aiswarya Ramakrishnan, was seriously injured when unidentified individuals threw stones at the Kannur Executive Express, police reported on Tuesday.

The attack occurred around 9.50 pm on Monday between the Kadalundi and Feroke stations. Ramakrishnan lost three teeth and suffered injuries to her lips and chin.

Authorities responded swiftly by transferring her to a hospital, and investigations are underway by the Kozhikode Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force to apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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