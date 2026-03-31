Diplomatic Tensions: Iran and Turkey's High-Stakes Mediation

Iran's foreign minister has issued a warning to Turkey regarding potential false-flag operations designed to destabilize regional relations. This statement followed NATO's interception of a ballistic missile from Iran over Turkey, according to the foreign ministry.

Amidst these tensions, Turkey is assuming a critical role as a mediator, working alongside other regional nations to bridge the divide between Washington and Tehran.

The aim is to de-escalate tensions and find pathways to bring an end to ongoing conflicts influencing the broader region.