NZ to Honour Ukraine Deployment with Special Service Medal for NZDF Personnel

The New Zealand Government has announced the creation of a new military honour to recognise the service of Defence personnel deployed in support of Ukraine, marking a significant acknowledgement of the country’s contribution to international security efforts following Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Defence Minister Judith Collins confirmed that the New Zealand Special Service Medal (Support to Ukraine) will be awarded to New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel who have participated in overseas deployments assisting Ukraine’s self-defence.

Recognition for Nearly 1,000 Personnel

Since February 2022, close to 1,000 NZDF personnel have been deployed to Europe and the United Kingdom under Operation Tīeke, contributing to multinational training and support missions aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s military capability.

“These personnel have undertaken challenging and often emotionally demanding work,” Ms Collins said. “Their service reflects New Zealand’s commitment to supporting Ukraine and upholding international law.”

Training Impact: Supporting 60,000 Ukrainian Troops

New Zealand’s contribution forms part of the UK-led Operation Interflex, a large-scale international training initiative. Under this programme:

More than 60,000 Ukrainian personnel have been trained for frontline combat roles

NZDF troops have worked alongside allied forces to deliver tactical, operational, and field training

Training has focused on preparing Ukrainian forces for immediate battlefield deployment

Operation Tīeke remains one of New Zealand’s most substantial overseas military commitments in recent years, underscoring its role in collective security partnerships.

Medal Criteria and Approval Process

The new medal has received in-principle approval from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with formal regulations to be finalised by the Governor-General. These regulations will define eligibility, with current proposals indicating:

A minimum of 30 days of qualifying service

Deployment as part of recognised operations supporting Ukraine

Once approved, the medal will formally recognise the contribution of NZDF personnel involved in the mission.

Upholding the Rules-Based International Order

The Government has framed the deployment—and the medal—as part of New Zealand’s broader commitment to defending the rules-based international system.

“Operation Tīeke is a key part of our effort to support Ukraine against Russia’s illegal invasion,” Ms Collins said. “It also reinforces our commitment to the security of our European partners.”

New Zealand’s involvement, while non-combat in nature, highlights its strategic alignment with allied nations and its role in global security cooperation.

Acknowledging Service and Sacrifice

Minister Collins also emphasised the personal and family sacrifices associated with overseas deployments, noting the impact on service members and their loved ones.

“I have seen first-hand the value our personnel are providing,” she said. “We are deeply grateful for their service and the sacrifices made by their families.”

Symbolic and Strategic Significance

The introduction of the Special Service Medal carries both symbolic and strategic weight:

It formally recognises New Zealand’s contribution to Ukraine’s defence

Reinforces morale and recognition within the NZDF

Signals continued support for international partnerships and collective defence efforts

As the conflict in Ukraine continues to shape global geopolitics, New Zealand’s role—though geographically distant—demonstrates its commitment to international stability and cooperation.

The awarding of the medal will serve as a lasting tribute to those who have contributed to one of the most significant international security efforts of the current decade.