Sikh Heritage Controversy: High Court Seeks Answers

The Punjab and Haryana High Court is demanding action over the alleged seizure of key religious artifacts during Operation Blue Star. Notices have been served to the Army, the Centre, and the CBI following a plea seeking transparency about manuscripts and books reportedly handed to the SGPC.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Ramesh Kumari is handling the matter, originally initiated by a Ludhiana resident in 2019. This plea seeks clarity on whether these items, allegedly taken from the Sikh Reference Library and other Golden Temple facilities during the 1984 operation, remain with the SGPC.

Petitioner Satinder Singh, who identifies as a devout Sikh, calls for the creation and disclosure of lists detailing seized and returned items to be made available for public use. The court expects responses regarding the current status of these articles from the involved parties.