Cleric Arrested for Provocative Remarks Against UP CM's Mother

A cleric accused of making provocative remarks about the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been arrested in Bihar and subsequently jailed, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Identified as Maulana Abdullah Salim Qasmi, he was apprehended by the UP Special Task Force from Purnea on Monday evening. He was subsequently transferred to Bahraich, where he arrived late at night.

The contentious speech, reportedly made in May 2024, recently resurfaced on social media, triggering protests. Legal action against Qasmi involves charges under various sections for promoting enmity and public mischief. The cleric has apologized, admitting his offense during police questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)