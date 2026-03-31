Mobile Theft Ring Busted Amidst IPL Excitement
Bengaluru police apprehend a prime suspect and several minors linked to the theft of mobile phones during the IPL match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Authorities recovered 21 phones, and investigations are ongoing to uncover broader involvement. The thefts coincided with the winning game of Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:36 IST
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Bengaluru police have arrested a prime suspect and multiple minors in connection with mobile phone thefts during the IPL match at Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.
Police recovered 21 mobile phones valued at Rs 18 lakhs, stolen from spectators at the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The investigation continues as authorities probe potential links to similar crimes at other match venues.