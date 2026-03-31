Left Menu

Mobile Theft Ring Busted Amidst IPL Excitement

Bengaluru police apprehend a prime suspect and several minors linked to the theft of mobile phones during the IPL match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Authorities recovered 21 phones, and investigations are ongoing to uncover broader involvement. The thefts coincided with the winning game of Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:36 IST
Mobile Theft Ring Busted Amidst IPL Excitement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru police have arrested a prime suspect and multiple minors in connection with mobile phone thefts during the IPL match at Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.

Police recovered 21 mobile phones valued at Rs 18 lakhs, stolen from spectators at the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The investigation continues as authorities probe potential links to similar crimes at other match venues.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India
2
VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

 Global
3
Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

 Global
4
Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026