SirPAD Trial Shines: Sirolimus-Coated Balloons Revolutionize Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment

Concept Medical Inc. has unveiled significant findings at the ACC 2026 Scientific Sessions, showcasing results from the world's largest randomized controlled trial—a Sirolimus-coated balloon for Peripheral Artery Disease.

The SirPAD trial's primary outcomes reveal that the MagicTouch PTA sirolimus-coated balloon reduced major adverse limb events more effectively than traditional uncoated balloon angioplasty. Presented by Prof. Dr. Stefano Barco, the study enrolled 1,252 patients and demonstrated a noninferior and superior risk difference of -4.9%.

Published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine, the data confirms the potential for sirolimus-coated balloons to revolutionize treatment guidelines. Acknowledging this milestone, Dr. Nils Kucher and Prof. Stefano Barco hailed the study's robust clinical evidence as a gamechanger for PAD interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)