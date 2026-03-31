SirPAD Trial Shines: Sirolimus-Coated Balloons Revolutionize Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment
Concept Medical Inc. presented groundbreaking results from the SirPAD trial, focused on the effectiveness of a sirolimus-coated balloon, MagicTouch PTA, for treating Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). Demonstrating superior outcomes compared to uncoated angioplasty, this innovation offers promising advancements in vascular interventions, marking a pivotal movement towards enhanced PAD therapeutics.
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Concept Medical Inc. has unveiled significant findings at the ACC 2026 Scientific Sessions, showcasing results from the world's largest randomized controlled trial—a Sirolimus-coated balloon for Peripheral Artery Disease.
The SirPAD trial's primary outcomes reveal that the MagicTouch PTA sirolimus-coated balloon reduced major adverse limb events more effectively than traditional uncoated balloon angioplasty. Presented by Prof. Dr. Stefano Barco, the study enrolled 1,252 patients and demonstrated a noninferior and superior risk difference of -4.9%.
Published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine, the data confirms the potential for sirolimus-coated balloons to revolutionize treatment guidelines. Acknowledging this milestone, Dr. Nils Kucher and Prof. Stefano Barco hailed the study's robust clinical evidence as a gamechanger for PAD interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)