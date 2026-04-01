Tiger Woods Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charges After Rollover Crash
Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty to DUI charges after a rollover crash in Florida. Court documents reveal Woods, involved in the crash near his home, requested a jury trial. No injuries were reported. Authorities found evidence of impairment, including hydrocodone pills and observed Wood's behavior.
Tiger Woods, the renowned golfer arrested last week on charges of driving under the influence, has pleaded not guilty and is requesting a jury trial, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.
The crash occurred in Florida near Woods' home, leaving his Land Rover overturned but causing no injuries. Incident reports highlight that Woods was distracted by his phone and mentioned altering his radio just before the crash. Additionally, officers noted signs of impaired behavior, including having hydrocodone pills and lethargic demeanor.
The examination also showed several symptoms of impairment, although Woods' attorney and manager have not commented on the claims. Woods is awaiting his scheduled court appearance as he hopes to compete in upcoming golfing events.
(With inputs from agencies.)