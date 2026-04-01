CFTC Tightens Grip on Market Misconduct: A New Era of Enforcement
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is intensifying its efforts to curb market misconduct, focusing on insider trading and market manipulation. In his first remarks as enforcement director, David Miller stressed collaboration from companies to lessen penalties. The agency also aims to resolve jurisdictional disputes over event contracts.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced its sharpened focus on clamping down on market misconduct such as insider trading in prediction markets and manipulation in the energy sector.
The new enforcement director, David Miller, revealed that these priorities, along with tackling market abuse like spoofing and financial crimes related to money laundering, will be the core focus of the agency's enforcement efforts.
This comes as trading activities in burgeoning markets are under increased scrutiny, particularly well-timed trades linked to major political shifts during Donald Trump's second term, which potentially earned traders significant profits.