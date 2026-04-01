Left Menu

CFTC Tightens Grip on Market Misconduct: A New Era of Enforcement

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is intensifying its efforts to curb market misconduct, focusing on insider trading and market manipulation. In his first remarks as enforcement director, David Miller stressed collaboration from companies to lessen penalties. The agency also aims to resolve jurisdictional disputes over event contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:55 IST
CFTC Tightens Grip on Market Misconduct: A New Era of Enforcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced its sharpened focus on clamping down on market misconduct such as insider trading in prediction markets and manipulation in the energy sector.

The new enforcement director, David Miller, revealed that these priorities, along with tackling market abuse like spoofing and financial crimes related to money laundering, will be the core focus of the agency's enforcement efforts.

This comes as trading activities in burgeoning markets are under increased scrutiny, particularly well-timed trades linked to major political shifts during Donald Trump's second term, which potentially earned traders significant profits.

TRENDING

1
CFTC Tightens Grip on Market Misconduct: A New Era of Enforcement

CFTC Tightens Grip on Market Misconduct: A New Era of Enforcement

 Global
2
Judge Halts Trump's White House Ballroom Project

Judge Halts Trump's White House Ballroom Project

 United States
3
Diverging Paths: Central Banks Face Uneven Inflation Challenges

Diverging Paths: Central Banks Face Uneven Inflation Challenges

 Global
4
Operation Epic Fury: Diplomatic Maneuvers and Rising Tensions

Operation Epic Fury: Diplomatic Maneuvers and Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026