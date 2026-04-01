CFTC Tightens Grip on Market Misconduct: A New Era of Enforcement

On Tuesday, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced its sharpened focus on clamping down on market misconduct such as insider trading in prediction markets and manipulation in the energy sector.

The new enforcement director, David Miller, revealed that these priorities, along with tackling market abuse like spoofing and financial crimes related to money laundering, will be the core focus of the agency's enforcement efforts.

This comes as trading activities in burgeoning markets are under increased scrutiny, particularly well-timed trades linked to major political shifts during Donald Trump's second term, which potentially earned traders significant profits.