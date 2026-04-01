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Judge Halts Trump's White House Ballroom Project

A federal judge has ordered a halt to the Trump administration's $400 million White House ballroom project, citing the need for congressional approval. The ruling temporarily halts construction, but allows continued work on security measures. The project, criticized for bypassing regulatory steps, marks a significant change since Truman's era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:56 IST
Judge Halts Trump's White House Ballroom Project
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  • United States

A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary injunction to halt the Trump administration's construction of a $400 million ballroom at the White House. The project was intended to replace the East Wing but lacked congressional approval, as highlighted by US District Judge Richard Leon's ruling.

The preservation of the historic nature of the White House was at the center of this court decision. Judge Leon underscored the necessity of preserving the iconic site for future generations after the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit, claiming no statute grants the President the sweeping authority cited.

While the administration plans to appeal, it continues with security-focused constructions on the premises. This project, privately funded, sought to make the most significant structural change to the White House since Truman. However, it must now navigate legal scrutiny to proceed.

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