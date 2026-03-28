Highlights from the World of Sports: From Home Runs to Driving Under Influence
Current sports updates include standout performances by Aaron Judge and the Yankees, a record-breaking Cavaliers game, and the arrest of Tiger Woods for DUI. Notable mentions include Mikko Rantanen's return, Tom Izzo's coaching future, and Kimi Antonelli's pole position in Japan F1.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:29 IST
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees showcased their prowess with home runs leading to a victory against the San Francisco Giants. Cam Schlittler's impressive pitching solidified the win.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, with key contributions from Max Strus and Jarrett Allen, set a franchise record, scoring 149 points against the Miami Heat amid James Harden's assist magic.
In other news, Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida for DUI following a car crash. The sporting realm also saw updates on Mikko Rantanen's return and Kimi Antonelli's success in Japan F1.
(With inputs from agencies.)