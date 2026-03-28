Highlights from the World of Sports: From Home Runs to Driving Under Influence

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees showcased their prowess with home runs leading to a victory against the San Francisco Giants. Cam Schlittler's impressive pitching solidified the win.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, with key contributions from Max Strus and Jarrett Allen, set a franchise record, scoring 149 points against the Miami Heat amid James Harden's assist magic.

In other news, Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida for DUI following a car crash. The sporting realm also saw updates on Mikko Rantanen's return and Kimi Antonelli's success in Japan F1.

(With inputs from agencies.)