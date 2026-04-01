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Judicial Halt: Churches Can't Endorse Candidates Amid Legal Dispute

A federal judge has declined to approve a settlement that would allow churches to endorse political candidates without losing their tax-exempt status. The decision maintains the Johnson Amendment, which restricts nonprofits from backing candidates. The ruling was applauded by advocacy groups favoring church-state separation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:48 IST
Judicial Halt: Churches Can't Endorse Candidates Amid Legal Dispute
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A federal judge rejected a proposed settlement allowing U.S. churches to endorse political candidates while retaining their tax-exempt status. The settlement, initiated by the Trump administration, faced a legal challenge.

Judge J. Campbell Barker of Texas ruled he lacked jurisdiction to approve the deal between the IRS and two Texas churches. This decision ensures the continuation of the Johnson Amendment that restricts political endorsements by tax-exempt entities.

Advocates for church-state separation welcomed the ruling, highlighting its role in preventing political exploitation of religious organizations. The National Religious Broadcasters plans to appeal, arguing for a different interpretation of related tax laws.

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