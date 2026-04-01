Left Menu

Argentina Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terrorists

Argentina's presidential office announced its decision to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This move aligns Argentina with U.S. policies and adds pressure on Iran's controversial military force responsible for shaping foreign policy and supporting regional armed groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 06:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 06:25 IST
Argentina Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terrorists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Argentina's presidential office has officially designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This declaration was made in a statement released on Tuesday.

The decision marks Argentina's alignment with similar U.S. policies, intensifying the international isolation of Iran's military force. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been instrumental in shaping Iran's foreign policy and supporting armed groups across the region, raising concerns among Western nations.

Argentina's designation highlights increasing international attention and pressure on entities linked to Iran, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions and strategic alliances.

TRENDING

1
JetBlue Increases Baggage Fees Amid Rising Fuel Costs

JetBlue Increases Baggage Fees Amid Rising Fuel Costs

 Global
2
Helicopter Flyby Controversy Near Kid Rock's House: Politics and Military Protocols Clash

Helicopter Flyby Controversy Near Kid Rock's House: Politics and Military Pr...

 Global
3
Doug Leone Returns as Sequoia's Chairman Amidst Leadership Shift

Doug Leone Returns as Sequoia's Chairman Amidst Leadership Shift

 Global
4
UAE Joins Forces to Secure Strait of Hormuz

UAE Joins Forces to Secure Strait of Hormuz

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026