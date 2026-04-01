Argentina Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terrorists
Argentina's presidential office announced its decision to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This move aligns Argentina with U.S. policies and adds pressure on Iran's controversial military force responsible for shaping foreign policy and supporting regional armed groups.
In a significant diplomatic move, Argentina's presidential office has officially designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This declaration was made in a statement released on Tuesday.
The decision marks Argentina's alignment with similar U.S. policies, intensifying the international isolation of Iran's military force. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been instrumental in shaping Iran's foreign policy and supporting armed groups across the region, raising concerns among Western nations.
Argentina's designation highlights increasing international attention and pressure on entities linked to Iran, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions and strategic alliances.
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