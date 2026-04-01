Strengthening Ties: Trump Prioritizes US-India Relations
US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, emphasized President Donald Trump's commitment to enhancing US-India relations. After a meeting at the White House, Gor highlighted Trump's deep care for the bilateral ties, sharing insights via social media along with a photograph featuring Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2026 06:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 06:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump is showing a profound commitment to improving the relationship between the United States and India, according to US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.
After meeting with President Trump at the White House, Gor expressed the President's dedication to enhancing the ties through a post on social media.
In his post, Gor shared a photograph with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscoring the administration's focus on this significant bilateral relationship.