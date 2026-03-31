Unveiling the Shadows: A Retired IRS Officer's Mysterious Asset Claims

The Central Information Commission has authorized the release of investigative findings involving a retired IRS officer's alleged extraordinary method of acquiring assets using various identities during his government tenure.

The probe was prompted by RTI applications demanding comprehensive details, action reports, and correspondence related to the officer's conduct, which the commission deemed of serious fraudulent concern.

The commission criticized the denial of information by authorities and underlined the necessity for transparency, ordering the disclosure of pertinent documents within three weeks while allowing some redactions for officials' names.

(With inputs from agencies.)