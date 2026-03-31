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Unveiling the Shadows: A Retired IRS Officer's Mysterious Asset Claims

The Central Information Commission has ordered the disclosure of an investigation into a retired IRS officer's alleged fraudulent acquisition of assets under multiple identities. The probe, initiated via RTI applications, seeks to unveil the officer's claimed unique modus operandi of asset claims post-retirement. Transparency in the investigation is emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:33 IST
Unveiling the Shadows: A Retired IRS Officer's Mysterious Asset Claims
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Information Commission has authorized the release of investigative findings involving a retired IRS officer's alleged extraordinary method of acquiring assets using various identities during his government tenure.

The probe was prompted by RTI applications demanding comprehensive details, action reports, and correspondence related to the officer's conduct, which the commission deemed of serious fraudulent concern.

The commission criticized the denial of information by authorities and underlined the necessity for transparency, ordering the disclosure of pertinent documents within three weeks while allowing some redactions for officials' names.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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