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Danish National Detained Near India-Pakistan Border

A Danish man named Rene was detained near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan for entering a restricted area without permission. Authorities are verifying his passport details and conducting a detailed interrogation. Preliminary findings suggest he may have been unaware of the area's entry restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:30 IST
Danish National Detained Near India-Pakistan Border
Rene
  • Country:
  • India

A Danish national, identified as Rene, was detained near the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's Bikaner district for allegedly entering a restricted area without permission, according to police reports.

The 40-year-old was apprehended in the Khajuwala area, prompting police and Border Security Force officials to investigate the unusual presence of a foreigner in the sensitive locale.

Rene is under questioning at the Joint Interrogation Centre, and authorities are working to verify his passport and contact the Danish embassy. The incident has highlighted the importance of enforcing entry controls in border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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