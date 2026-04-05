Unveiling the Network: Radical Web of Jihadi Influences in India

An intelligence department source revealed on Sunday the uncovering of a terror module purported to have links with foreign handlers and extremist organizations, including the Islamic State (ISIS). The module was reportedly active in radicalizing Indian youth, utilizing online platforms to spread their message.

The Andhra Pradesh police initiated a multi-state operation, deploying teams across Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, and Rajasthan. The operation aimed to apprehend several suspects, including three individuals from the southern state believed to be part of this network.

Investigations indicate central figures such as Rahamathullah Sharif were in contact with operatives promoting jihad through videos and online propaganda. Authorities are probing foreign funding routes and the existence of a women's wing named 'Khawateen.' The group is accused of attempting to establish an Islamic State in India and recruiting individuals abroad for militant training.

(With inputs from agencies.)