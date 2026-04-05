Delhi's 'Green Budget': Mapping a Sustainable Future

The Delhi government is implementing a strategic approach by mapping expenditures across 17 key departments to ensure green objectives are achieved, according to officials. This initiative comes after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the 'green budget' amounting to Rs 22,236 crore, part of a larger Rs 1.03 lakh crore plan to make Delhi cleaner and greener.

The initiative allocates dedicated funds to departments, focusing on priorities such as the Yamuna clean-up and electric buses. The Delhi Jal Board, Transport Department, and Public Works Department are the primary beneficiaries, receiving significant shares to address pollution challenges and bolster green infrastructure.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that the 'Clean Delhi, Green Delhi' initiative is a decisive policy addressing environmental issues, with green budgeting at its fiscal core. This comprehensive allocation allows departments like Environment and Urban Development to aggressively tackle pollution and promote sustainable growth across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)