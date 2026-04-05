Uttar Pradesh Workers in Israel: Safe Despite Tensions
Officials confirmed over 6,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh in Israel are safe. The state government maintains active communication with Indian authorities and is monitoring their safety. Despite current tensions, there’s no emergency demand from workers to return home, and the situation remains under control.
- Country:
- India
Officials have affirmed that the contingent of over 6,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh currently residing in Israel are safe amid ongoing regional tension.
The Uttar Pradesh government maintains direct communication with Indian authorities to ensure the welfare of these workers. Principal Secretary Labour and Employment Department, Shanmuga Sundaram is in regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Israel to oversee any developments concerning Indian nationals.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the government to stay vigilant, although there has been no significant demand from workers to return to India. The state administration asserts that they stand ready to assist if any workers wish to repatriate. Embassy representatives reassure that apart from minor incidents, normalcy persists for Indian workers, particularly those from Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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