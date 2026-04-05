Building Tomorrow's Justice: A Hundred-Year Commitment in Telangana

On Sunday, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted the necessity of enhancing judicial infrastructure, remarking that it remains an essential endeavor recognized by state governments across political lines. Addressing a crowd during the foundation stone ceremony for Telangana High Court Zone II, he stressed the importance of aligning judiciary and executive branches to bring the Constitution to life.

Over recent months, Justice Kant participated in inaugural ceremonies for judicial complexes in various states, underscoring that access to justice constitutes a constitutional obligation. He viewed the establishment of a High Court for each state as not merely a legal mandate but a commitment by the Republic.

In Telangana, the newly built High Court complex is poised to meet future demands, featuring modern facilities like parking, chambers for lawyers, and residential quarters for judges. Justice Kant expressed optimism over government collaborations, with completion of the development expected in two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)