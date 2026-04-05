'Ruthless' TMC govt considers no constitutional institution to be significant: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:09 IST
- Country:
- India
'Ruthless' TMC govt considers no constitutional institution to be significant: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nadda Accuses Congress of 'Mental Bankruptcy' Amid Assam Election Rally
Modi's Election Rally: A fierce Critique of TMC's Law and Order
After elections, all atrocities committed by TMC will be accounted for: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
TMC govt playing with future of youths through cut money, commission and corruption: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
Gherao of judicial officers in Malda example of TMC's 'maha jungleraj': PM at poll rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.