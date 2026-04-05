Zelenskiy's Unprecedented Visit to Syria: A Diplomatic Shift

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has undertaken his inaugural visit to Syria, marking a potential new chapter in regional diplomacy. The meeting, confirmed by two Syrian sources, included discussions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The agenda focused on defense strategies, a critical issue given the ongoing regional war, as reported by a Syrian government adviser. This dialogue underscores the increasing significance of Ukraine's role in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

Zelenskiy's visit could herald a shift in how Ukraine engages with Syria, potentially affecting future diplomatic and defense alignments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)