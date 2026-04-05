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Junior Engineer Nabbed in Rs 75,000 Bribery Case

Anirudh Sharma, a junior engineer in the Power Development Department, was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 75,000 in Jammu. The Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended him after a complaint and investigation, recovering the bribe amount upon his arrest. He faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:56 IST
Junior Engineer Nabbed in Rs 75,000 Bribery Case
Engineer
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a junior engineer in the Power Development Department, Anirudh Sharma, on bribery charges. Sharma, posted in the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (PDD) Katra, was allegedly demanding Rs 75,000 to replace electric meters and lower the monthly bills, authorities revealed.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged with the ACB, prompting an investigation that confirmed the accusations. A covert operation ensued, with investigators catching Sharma red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant at a location in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Subsequent searches in Sharma's residence, conducted in the presence of a magistrate, further bolstered the case against him. Officials recovered the bribe amount during the operation, and Sharma now faces legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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