Thane Trio Charged in College Admission Scam

Maharashtra authorities have registered a case against three individuals accused of swindling a woman out of Rs 16.35 lakh by offering false promises regarding her daughter's admission to a prestigious engineering college in Mumbai.

The Kapurbawdi police, based on a complaint, have filed a first information report (FIR) on April 2 against Tashin Khan, Saif Khan, and a woman identified as Shruti. The complainant was enticed by a newspaper advertisement seen in June last year.

According to officials, the fraud came to light in November 2025, when the woman visited the college to obtain her daughter's identity card. The accused had provided her with a counterfeit fee receipt, complete with a fake stamp and signature. Charges under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal breach of trust and cheating, have been filed against them, but no arrests have been made yet.