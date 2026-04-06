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Thane Trio Charged in College Admission Scam

Three individuals have been accused of defrauding a woman from Thane, Maharashtra, of Rs 16.35 lakh by falsely promising her daughter's admission to an engineering college. The police registered an FIR against Tashin Khan, Saif Khan, and Shruti after the scam was exposed when the woman attempted to collect her daughter's college ID.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:41 IST
Thane Trio Charged in College Admission Scam
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Maharashtra authorities have registered a case against three individuals accused of swindling a woman out of Rs 16.35 lakh by offering false promises regarding her daughter's admission to a prestigious engineering college in Mumbai.

The Kapurbawdi police, based on a complaint, have filed a first information report (FIR) on April 2 against Tashin Khan, Saif Khan, and a woman identified as Shruti. The complainant was enticed by a newspaper advertisement seen in June last year.

According to officials, the fraud came to light in November 2025, when the woman visited the college to obtain her daughter's identity card. The accused had provided her with a counterfeit fee receipt, complete with a fake stamp and signature. Charges under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal breach of trust and cheating, have been filed against them, but no arrests have been made yet.

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