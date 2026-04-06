Supreme Court Orders Probe into Contracts Awarded in Arunachal Pradesh
The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the award of government contracts in Arunachal Pradesh, linked to firms allegedly owned by Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family members. A status report is expected within 16 weeks regarding contracts awarded between 2015 and 2025.
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- India
The Supreme Court has mandated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate a preliminary enquiry concerning the awarding of government contracts in Arunachal Pradesh. These contracts allegedly involve companies owned by relatives of current Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
The bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath, stipulated that the enquiry should span the period from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2025. The CBI is required to deliver a status report within 16 weeks as part of its investigation.
This decision follows allegations presented by the petitioner NGOs, which claim over Rs. 1,270 crore in contracts were awarded to firms associated with Khandu's family. Pema Khandu, along with his relatives, has been named as a respondent in the ongoing legal process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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