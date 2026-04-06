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Supreme Court Pushes for Swift Implementation of CCTV Scheme in Police Stations

The Supreme Court has ordered the Union home secretary to appear before it to aid in implementing the CCTV installation scheme in police stations. This follows concerns over the use of Chinese cameras due to security threats. The Court aims to enhance security and transparency in police operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:52 IST
Supreme Court Pushes for Swift Implementation of CCTV Scheme in Police Stations
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  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated the Union home secretary to be present to assist in the execution of a comprehensive CCTV installation scheme in police stations across the country. This directive was issued by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta after reviewing a suo motu case addressing the lack of functional CCTVs in law enforcement facilities.

The court's decision came amid reports about security concerns over CCTV cameras manufactured by a Chinese firm, leading the government to issue removal instructions due to data security risks. Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakare confirmed that no official order has been issued regarding this matter yet.

The bench highlighted the need for consistent CCTV systems nationwide, noting that 60 percent of the project's funding comes from the Centre. The Supreme Court had previously directed in 2018 the installation of these systems to enhance human rights protections, reinforcing the necessity for standardized infrastructure in police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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