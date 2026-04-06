Rajnath Singh Launches Advanced Military Medical Centres, Pushes for Research-Led Healthcare and Pharma Innovation

In a major boost to India’s military healthcare infrastructure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 6, 2026, laid the foundation stones for state-of-the-art Ophthalmology, Oncology and Joint Replacement Centres at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi, alongside new large-scale infrastructure at the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt.

The developments, announced during the 262nd Army Medical Corps Raising Day, signal a strategic shift toward technology-driven, research-oriented and future-ready military medicine, while reinforcing the government’s commitment to health security as a critical pillar of national security.

Major Infrastructure Expansion to Strengthen Tertiary Care

The new facilities at Army Hospital (R&R) are designed to significantly enhance tertiary care capabilities of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), particularly in:

Advanced eye care and glaucoma treatment

Comprehensive cancer care and oncology services

Complex joint replacement and orthopaedic surgeries

Simultaneously, the Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt is being upgraded into a 998-bed facility, with an additional 100 crisis expansion beds to manage emergencies and surge healthcare demands.

This expansion is expected to improve both routine and emergency healthcare delivery for serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Health Security Elevated as National Priority

Highlighting the evolving definition of national security, Rajnath Singh emphasised that health security is as critical as border security, especially during high-intensity operations.

“When our soldiers are confident that superior medical support is available, they perform their duties without hesitation,” he said, underscoring the direct link between medical preparedness and operational effectiveness.

Call for Deep Research and Innovation in Healthcare

While acknowledging India’s progress in expanding healthcare infrastructure—such as AIIMS growth, Ayushman Bharat coverage, and advancements in critical care—the Defence Minister stressed that the country must now focus on frontier research and innovation.

He identified key gaps where India must strengthen capabilities:

Early cancer detection technologies and personalised medicine

Predictive models for cardiovascular diseases

Neuro-research, particularly in mental health

He also advocated for integrating modern medical science with traditional knowledge systems, aiming to create a holistic and globally competitive healthcare model.

Push for Self-Reliance in Pharmaceutical Innovation

Rajnath Singh highlighted a critical structural issue: while India is a global leader in generic medicines, it still depends on external sources for high-end drug innovation and original research.

He called for:

A shift from generics to innovation-driven pharmaceutical development

Increased investment in drug discovery and clinical research

Adoption of global quality standards

Integration of MSMEs and startups into the pharma innovation ecosystem

This approach, he noted, would position India as a global leader in advanced pharmaceuticals, while strengthening domestic healthcare resilience.

Reforming Clinical Trials and Data Systems

The Defence Minister also drew attention to the need for reforms in India’s clinical trial ecosystem, noting that in advanced countries, industry-sponsored trials play a key role in innovation.

He proposed:

Greater involvement of AFMS in clinical research

Development of standardised treatment protocols

Creation of a national-level medical data pool

Such a data-driven system would enable:

Faster dissemination of clinical knowledge

Evidence-based treatment decisions

Replication of successful medical practices at scale

Expanding Military Healthcare Nationwide

Rajnath Singh urged the Armed Forces Medical Services to explore replicating the Army Hospital (R&R) model across India, particularly by upgrading existing Command and Base Hospitals.

Rather than building entirely new facilities, he suggested leveraging brownfield upgrades to rapidly expand access to high-quality care for soldiers across all regions.

Showcasing Cutting-Edge Combat Medical Technologies

During the visit, the Defence Minister reviewed a technology exhibition showcasing innovations in:

Trauma management

Battlefield evacuation systems

Prosthetics and rehabilitation

Telemedicine and remote care

Critical care technologies

These advancements reflect AFMS’s ongoing push toward modernisation, digitisation and self-reliance in defence healthcare systems.

Recognising Excellence and Advancing Medical Knowledge

The event also recognised excellence within defence healthcare:

Best AFMS Hospital: Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune

Second Best Hospital: INHS Asvini, Mumbai

In addition, Rajnath Singh released a new academic publication titled “Precision Protocols in Early Neurodevelopmental Intervention,” highlighting the growing emphasis on evidence-based and research-driven medical practices.

A Holistic Vision for National Development

Concluding his address, the Defence Minister emphasised that national progress must be holistic, extending beyond economic growth to include the health and well-being of citizens.

“The parameters of growth are not solely economic—the health of the people is equally critical,” he said, reinforcing the need for continuous evolution of India’s healthcare system in response to emerging challenges.