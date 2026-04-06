Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have jointly called for an urgent judicial inquiry into alleged extrajudicial killings in Punjab, where over 1,000 people reportedly died in staged police encounters.

The claims center around Punjab's Crime Control Department, established by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, with activists asserting that the department operates with impunity, describing it as a 'law of the jungle.'

Despite official denials, rights groups warn of possible legal repercussions for Maryam, once power dynamics shift, highlighting the troubling disparities and fear enduring among affected families.