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Demand for Justice: Outrage Over Staged Encounters in Punjab

Imran Khan and HRCP urge a judicial inquiry into alleged staged encounters in Punjab, reporting over 1,000 extrajudicial killings by a special police force formed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The issue has raised significant legal and human rights concerns, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:54 IST
Demand for Justice: Outrage Over Staged Encounters in Punjab
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have jointly called for an urgent judicial inquiry into alleged extrajudicial killings in Punjab, where over 1,000 people reportedly died in staged police encounters.

The claims center around Punjab's Crime Control Department, established by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, with activists asserting that the department operates with impunity, describing it as a 'law of the jungle.'

Despite official denials, rights groups warn of possible legal repercussions for Maryam, once power dynamics shift, highlighting the troubling disparities and fear enduring among affected families.

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