India–UK R&D Push Accelerates EV Charging Innovation with Smart Fleet-Focused Infrastructure

In a significant step toward strengthening India’s electric mobility ecosystem, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, has signed a strategic agreement with Scharge Pvt Limited to develop next-generation EV charging solutions tailored for high-demand fleet operations.

The project, titled “Powering EV Charging Innovation,” is being implemented under the India–UK Collaborative R&D Programme for Industrial Sustainability, in partnership with UK-based Albright Product Design Limited. The initiative reflects a growing emphasis on international collaboration to accelerate clean technology deployment and industrial innovation.

Targeting a Critical Gap in EV Infrastructure

As India’s EV market expands rapidly—particularly in commercial fleets, logistics, and public transport—charging infrastructure is emerging as a key bottleneck. Fleet depots require faster, safer, and more efficient systems capable of handling high vehicle volumes without operational delays.

The TDB-supported project directly addresses these challenges by developing a fleet-centric EV charging solution that integrates hardware innovation with intelligent system design.

At the core of the solution is:

An advanced EV charger charge controller developed by Scharge Pvt Limited

A patented automated cable management system from Albright Product Design Limited

This integrated system is designed to optimise performance in demanding, real-world charging environments.

Motorised Cable Management: A Game-Changer for Fleet Depots

One of the most innovative features of the project is the introduction of a motorised overhead cable management system—a first-of-its-kind approach for large-scale EV charging depots in India.

Unlike conventional ground-based cable setups, this system:

Reduces manual handling of heavy charging cables

Minimises wear and tear, extending equipment lifespan

Enhances safety by preventing cable clutter and trip hazards

Streamlines operations, improving charging turnaround time

The system is fully compatible with existing AC Type-2 EV chargers, ensuring that it can be integrated into current infrastructure without requiring costly overhauls.

Enhancing Efficiency, Safety and Scalability

The innovation goes beyond convenience—it addresses systemic inefficiencies in EV charging operations.

Key expected benefits include:

Improved operational efficiency in high-volume fleet depots

Reduced downtime due to equipment damage or disorganisation

Enhanced safety standards, lowering risks of vandalism and cable-related hazards

Optimised workflow, enabling faster vehicle turnaround and higher utilisation rates

These improvements are particularly critical for sectors such as logistics, ride-hailing, public transport, and last-mile delivery, where time and reliability directly impact profitability.

Strengthening India’s Indigenous EV Capabilities

Scharge Pvt Limited, an emerging Indian EV technology firm, is positioning itself at the forefront of advanced power electronics and smart charging systems.

Through this collaboration, the company aims to:

Build indigenous technological capabilities in EV infrastructure

Develop globally competitive products for domestic and export markets

Enable scalable deployment of smart charging systems across India

The project aligns with India’s broader push for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) in clean technologies and manufacturing.

Government Backing for Clean Mobility Innovation

Highlighting the importance of such collaborations, TDB Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak emphasised that international R&D partnerships are crucial for accelerating the development of industry-relevant technologies.

He noted that:

EV charging innovation is essential to support rapid electric vehicle adoption

Advanced infrastructure will help build a robust, efficient, and future-ready mobility ecosystem

Collaborative models like the India–UK programme enable faster technology transfer and commercialisation

Industry Perspective: Scaling for the Future

The promoter of Scharge Pvt Limited underscored that the project will enable the company to bring innovative, market-ready EV charging solutions to fleet operators and infrastructure providers.

With India targeting ambitious EV adoption goals—particularly in public transport and commercial fleets—solutions that improve depot efficiency and reliability are expected to play a decisive role in scaling the ecosystem.

Driving the Next Phase of EV Adoption

India’s EV transition is entering a new phase where infrastructure innovation will be as important as vehicle adoption. Fleet electrification, in particular, requires:

High-throughput charging systems

Intelligent infrastructure design

Reduced operational complexity

The TDB-supported India–UK collaboration represents a forward-looking approach—combining engineering innovation, global expertise, and policy support to address these needs.

As cities and industries move toward cleaner mobility, technologies like automated cable management and smart charging controllers could become foundational elements of India’s EV infrastructure landscape.