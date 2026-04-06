India–UK R&D Push Accelerates EV Charging Innovation with Smart Fleet-Focused Infrastructure
The TDB-supported project directly addresses these challenges by developing a fleet-centric EV charging solution that integrates hardware innovation with intelligent system design.
- Country:
- India
In a significant step toward strengthening India’s electric mobility ecosystem, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, has signed a strategic agreement with Scharge Pvt Limited to develop next-generation EV charging solutions tailored for high-demand fleet operations.
The project, titled “Powering EV Charging Innovation,” is being implemented under the India–UK Collaborative R&D Programme for Industrial Sustainability, in partnership with UK-based Albright Product Design Limited. The initiative reflects a growing emphasis on international collaboration to accelerate clean technology deployment and industrial innovation.
Targeting a Critical Gap in EV Infrastructure
As India’s EV market expands rapidly—particularly in commercial fleets, logistics, and public transport—charging infrastructure is emerging as a key bottleneck. Fleet depots require faster, safer, and more efficient systems capable of handling high vehicle volumes without operational delays.
The TDB-supported project directly addresses these challenges by developing a fleet-centric EV charging solution that integrates hardware innovation with intelligent system design.
At the core of the solution is:
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An advanced EV charger charge controller developed by Scharge Pvt Limited
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A patented automated cable management system from Albright Product Design Limited
This integrated system is designed to optimise performance in demanding, real-world charging environments.
Motorised Cable Management: A Game-Changer for Fleet Depots
One of the most innovative features of the project is the introduction of a motorised overhead cable management system—a first-of-its-kind approach for large-scale EV charging depots in India.
Unlike conventional ground-based cable setups, this system:
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Reduces manual handling of heavy charging cables
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Minimises wear and tear, extending equipment lifespan
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Enhances safety by preventing cable clutter and trip hazards
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Streamlines operations, improving charging turnaround time
The system is fully compatible with existing AC Type-2 EV chargers, ensuring that it can be integrated into current infrastructure without requiring costly overhauls.
Enhancing Efficiency, Safety and Scalability
The innovation goes beyond convenience—it addresses systemic inefficiencies in EV charging operations.
Key expected benefits include:
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Improved operational efficiency in high-volume fleet depots
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Reduced downtime due to equipment damage or disorganisation
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Enhanced safety standards, lowering risks of vandalism and cable-related hazards
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Optimised workflow, enabling faster vehicle turnaround and higher utilisation rates
These improvements are particularly critical for sectors such as logistics, ride-hailing, public transport, and last-mile delivery, where time and reliability directly impact profitability.
Strengthening India’s Indigenous EV Capabilities
Scharge Pvt Limited, an emerging Indian EV technology firm, is positioning itself at the forefront of advanced power electronics and smart charging systems.
Through this collaboration, the company aims to:
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Build indigenous technological capabilities in EV infrastructure
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Develop globally competitive products for domestic and export markets
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Enable scalable deployment of smart charging systems across India
The project aligns with India’s broader push for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) in clean technologies and manufacturing.
Government Backing for Clean Mobility Innovation
Highlighting the importance of such collaborations, TDB Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak emphasised that international R&D partnerships are crucial for accelerating the development of industry-relevant technologies.
He noted that:
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EV charging innovation is essential to support rapid electric vehicle adoption
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Advanced infrastructure will help build a robust, efficient, and future-ready mobility ecosystem
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Collaborative models like the India–UK programme enable faster technology transfer and commercialisation
Industry Perspective: Scaling for the Future
The promoter of Scharge Pvt Limited underscored that the project will enable the company to bring innovative, market-ready EV charging solutions to fleet operators and infrastructure providers.
With India targeting ambitious EV adoption goals—particularly in public transport and commercial fleets—solutions that improve depot efficiency and reliability are expected to play a decisive role in scaling the ecosystem.
Driving the Next Phase of EV Adoption
India’s EV transition is entering a new phase where infrastructure innovation will be as important as vehicle adoption. Fleet electrification, in particular, requires:
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High-throughput charging systems
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Intelligent infrastructure design
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Reduced operational complexity
The TDB-supported India–UK collaboration represents a forward-looking approach—combining engineering innovation, global expertise, and policy support to address these needs.
As cities and industries move toward cleaner mobility, technologies like automated cable management and smart charging controllers could become foundational elements of India’s EV infrastructure landscape.