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Delhi Assembly Security Breach Sparks Immediate Response

A significant security breach occurred at the Delhi Assembly when a masked man drove an SUV through a boundary gate and left a flower bouquet outside the Speaker's office. Police detained three individuals, including the driver, and conducted a thorough investigation to ensure safety and address security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:02 IST
Delhi Assembly Security Breach Sparks Immediate Response
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A major security breach unfolded at the Delhi Assembly on Monday afternoon when a masked man in an SUV broke through a boundary gate and left a flower bouquet outside the Speaker's office. The incident has triggered a high alert, prompting swift police action.

Authorities, led by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav, launched an immediate investigation. Police detained three people, including the driver, and seized the vehicle. The breach involved an SUV with a Uttar Pradesh registration that crashed through Gate No. 2, which is lightly guarded when the Assembly is not in session.

Forensic experts and bomb disposal squads thoroughly examined the premises, ruling out any explosive threats. This incident follows closely on the heels of bomb threats received during the Assembly's recent budget session. Security protocols are under review as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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