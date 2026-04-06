TRAI Seeks Public Inputs on Regulatory Framework for FAST and App-Based TV Services

In a significant move to regulate India’s rapidly evolving digital broadcasting ecosystem, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper proposing a comprehensive framework for Application-based Linear Television Distribution (ALTD) Services, including Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) platforms.

The initiative comes following a reference from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on December 15, 2025, directing TRAI to examine regulatory mechanisms that ensure fair competition, content accountability, and consumer protection in the emerging streaming-driven TV landscape.

What Are ALTD and FAST Services?

ALTD services refer to platforms that deliver linear TV channels via internet-based applications, rather than traditional cable or satellite networks. These include:

Pre-installed TV apps on smart TVs and devices

Downloadable apps on mobile or smart TVs

Web-based platforms accessible through browsers

Within this ecosystem, FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) services are gaining traction globally and in India, offering curated TV-like channels funded entirely through advertising, without subscription fees.

Why Regulation Is Being Considered

The rise of ALTD and FAST platforms has blurred the lines between traditional broadcasting and digital streaming, raising key regulatory concerns:

Level playing field between traditional broadcasters and app-based platforms

Content accountability and adherence to programming standards

Consumer protection, including transparency and grievance redressal

Market fairness, especially in content placement and distribution

TRAI’s consultation aims to address these issues by creating a structured regulatory framework that aligns with India’s evolving media consumption patterns.

Key Areas Under Consultation

The paper seeks stakeholder inputs on several critical aspects, including:

Terms and conditions for authorisation of ALTD service providers

Service provisioning norms for app-based TV platforms

Obligations of broadcasters, content providers, and aggregators

Rules governing placement and distribution of linear TV channels on digital platforms

This marks one of the first attempts in India to formally regulate FAST services, which are increasingly becoming popular due to their free, ad-supported model.

Industry Impact: A Defining Moment for Digital Broadcasting

The proposed framework could have far-reaching implications for:

OTT platforms expanding into live TV formats

Smart TV manufacturers bundling pre-installed content apps

Broadcasters exploring digital distribution channels

Advertisers leveraging targeted ad-supported streaming

By introducing regulatory clarity, TRAI aims to foster innovation while ensuring accountability, balancing industry growth with consumer interests.

Timeline for Stakeholder Consultation

TRAI has invited comments from stakeholders as per the following schedule:

Last date for written comments: May 4, 2026

Last date for counter-comments: May 18, 2026

Submissions are to be made electronically via:

For further clarification, stakeholders may contact Dr. Deepali Sharma, Advisor (B&CS), TRAI.

Toward a Future-Ready Broadcasting Ecosystem

As India witnesses a shift from traditional TV to internet-based viewing, the emergence of FAST and ALTD services represents a new phase in media consumption—combining the familiarity of linear TV with the flexibility of digital platforms.

TRAI’s consultation signals the government’s intent to future-proof broadcasting regulations, ensuring that the ecosystem remains competitive, transparent, and consumer-centric.

The outcome of this process is expected to shape the next generation of India’s broadcasting and streaming landscape.