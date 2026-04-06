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MCD Officials Penalized for Erroneous RTI Response

The Central Information Commission fined two MCD officials Rs 20,000 for 'mala fide' conduct and providing misleading RTI replies concerning unauthorized basement use in Shastri Nagar. The CIC criticized improper processing, demanding revised audiences and action reports within a stipulated timeline. Administrative errors can't justify RTI Act breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:50 IST
MCD Officials Penalized for Erroneous RTI Response
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The Central Information Commission (CIC) has levied a penalty of Rs 20,000 on two officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), citing their 'mala fide' conduct and delivery of misleading RTI responses.

This action arose from discrepancies concerning information about alleged unauthorized basement use in Shastri Nagar. Despite the applicant's repeated clarifications, the MCD replied concerning an unrelated property.

The CIC emphasized the serious nature of this oversight, highlighting violations of the RTI Act, 2005, and demanded that revised, accurate replies and action taken reports be submitted within a set timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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