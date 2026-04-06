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Haryana's Digital Leap: E-Summons Transforming Justice System

The Haryana government is set to introduce an e-summons system across its courts to boost efficiency and transparency. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has directed all administrative heads to adopt this system, ensuring quick case resolutions. Revenue courts have also been instructed to comply swiftly with this mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:15 IST
Haryana's Digital Leap: E-Summons Transforming Justice System
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards modernizing its legal framework, the Haryana government has announced the introduction of an e-summons system for its courts. This initiative aims to improve efficiency and transparency in the justice delivery system across the state.

The directive, conveyed by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, requires all administrative secretaries and departmental heads to enforce the e-summons system within their jurisdictions. This system will be compulsory for issuing and serving summons in courts governed by various departments.

Additionally, revenue courts in Haryana have been mandated to adopt this digital system to expedite case disposal. The decision, resulting from a high-level meeting on February 3, underscores the state's commitment to legal reform in line with the New Criminal Laws. Implementing authorities have been urged to ensure compliance rigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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