Delhi Court Denies Key Accused Bail in Mosque Demolition Incident

A Delhi court on Monday turned down the anticipatory bail plea of Sajid Iqbal, a key figure in a stone-pelting incident linked to a January demolition exercise near Turkman Gate's Faiz-e-Elahi mosque. The Additional Sessions Judge, Shilpi Jain, emphasized the gravity of the offense and Iqbal's lack of cooperation with the investigation.

The judge pointed out the necessity for Iqbal's custodial interrogation to explore the motivations behind his alleged instigation of the crowd. The court also mentioned the prosecution's argument that his role differed significantly from other co-accused who had been granted bail, further justifying the denial of bail.

The case stems from a confrontation during an anti-encroachment drive where misinformation spread on social media led to a gathering of 150-200 individuals throwing stones and bottles at authorities, injuring several police officers. Video evidence shows Iqbal actively participating in inciting the crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)