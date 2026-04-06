Mystery Behind The Masked Intruder at Delhi Assembly
A masked man drove an SUV through a gate at the Delhi Assembly, placing a bouquet in the Speaker's car. While no threats were found, the incident raised significant security concerns. Police detained three suspects and seized the vehicle. Investigations are ongoing amid recent bomb threats.
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In an alarming security breach, a masked individual infiltrated the Delhi Assembly premises by driving an SUV through one of its boundary gates. The person placed a bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle before making a swift exit, prompting a high alert on Monday afternoon.
Authorities responded rapidly, detaining three suspects, including the driver, and seizing the involved vehicle in North Delhi. Despite the tense situation, a detailed search by multiple police units and a bomb disposal squad revealed no immediate threats on the Assembly grounds. Forensic experts also examined the suspicious bouquet.
The vehicle, bearing a registration number from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, forced its way in after breaking through Gate No. 2 at approximately 2 pm. Investigations continue, as the motive behind this brazen act remains unclear, yet it has amplified security measures in light of recent bomb threats targeting the Assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)