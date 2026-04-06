Mystery Behind The Masked Intruder at Delhi Assembly

In an alarming security breach, a masked individual infiltrated the Delhi Assembly premises by driving an SUV through one of its boundary gates. The person placed a bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle before making a swift exit, prompting a high alert on Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded rapidly, detaining three suspects, including the driver, and seizing the involved vehicle in North Delhi. Despite the tense situation, a detailed search by multiple police units and a bomb disposal squad revealed no immediate threats on the Assembly grounds. Forensic experts also examined the suspicious bouquet.

The vehicle, bearing a registration number from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, forced its way in after breaking through Gate No. 2 at approximately 2 pm. Investigations continue, as the motive behind this brazen act remains unclear, yet it has amplified security measures in light of recent bomb threats targeting the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)