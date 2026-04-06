Left Menu

Tri-Service ‘Ran Samwad’ 2026 to be Held; Signals Shift in India’s Military Strategy

A major focus area will be civil-military fusion, recognising that future conflicts require coordinated efforts beyond the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:29 IST
Tri-Service ‘Ran Samwad’ 2026 to be Held; Signals Shift in India’s Military Strategy
The inaugural edition, held at the Army War College, Mhow, focused on “The Impact of Technology on Warfare”, laying the foundation for ongoing strategic discourse. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step toward redefining India’s military doctrine for future conflicts, the Tri-Service seminar ‘Ran Samwad’ will be held on April 9–10, 2026 at the Air Force Training Command in Bengaluru, bringing together senior military leaders, strategists and experts to deliberate on the evolving nature of warfare.

Themed “Multi Domain Operations: An Imperative for Addressing Conventional and Irregular Threats,” this edition marks the beginning of a structured and sustained dialogue on preparing India’s Armed Forces for complex, multi-dimensional battle environments.

Preparing for the Future Battlefield

The seminar will focus on developing a comprehensive roadmap to equip India’s Defence Forces for multi-domain conflict, spanning:

  • Land

  • Air

  • Maritime

  • Cyber

  • Space

  • Cognitive (information and psychological domains)

This reflects a paradigm shift in modern warfare, where conflicts are no longer confined to physical battlefields but extend into digital, informational and strategic spaces.

Key Themes and Strategic Deliberations

Over two days, the seminar will examine critical aspects shaping next-generation warfare, including:

  • Evolution of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO)

  • Global trends influencing modern battlefields

  • Whole-of-Nation approach, integrating civilian, industrial and technological resources

  • Doctrinal reforms and training frameworks

  • Re-imagining operational art and command structures for complex, high-speed conflict environments

The discussions aim to align India’s military thinking with global best practices while addressing unique regional and strategic challenges.

Civil-Military Fusion at the Core

A major focus area will be civil-military fusion, recognising that future conflicts require coordinated efforts beyond the armed forces.

This includes:

  • Leveraging national technological capabilities

  • Integrating industry and innovation ecosystems

  • Enhancing inter-agency coordination

  • Mobilising societal and economic resources

Such an approach is increasingly seen as essential for sustaining long-term strategic advantage.

Technology Reshaping Warfare

The seminar comes at a time when rapid technological advancements—such as artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, autonomous systems and space-based capabilities—are fundamentally altering how wars are fought.

These changes are influencing:

  • Operational planning

  • Tactical execution

  • Strategic decision-making

Military leaders are therefore seeking to adapt doctrines and capabilities to remain effective in this rapidly evolving environment.

‘Ran Samwad’: A Platform for Strategic Dialogue

The initiative ‘Ran Samwad – Conversations on War, Warfare and Warfighting’ was conceptualised by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan as a first-of-its-kind Tri-Service platform for structured intellectual engagement.

The inaugural edition, held at the Army War College, Mhow, focused on “The Impact of Technology on Warfare”, laying the foundation for ongoing strategic discourse.

The 2026 edition builds on that foundation, expanding the conversation to encompass multi-domain operations, widely regarded as the future of military engagement.

Shaping India’s Defence Preparedness

The outcomes of the seminar are expected to serve as a strategic reference framework for India’s Armed Forces, guiding:

  • Capability development

  • Doctrine formulation

  • Training and force modernisation

  • Integration across services

As India navigates an increasingly complex security environment, initiatives like Ran Samwad underscore the importance of continuous learning, adaptation and jointness in defence planning.

 

TRENDING

1
Meta's Muse Spark: Pioneering AI Frontier

Meta's Muse Spark: Pioneering AI Frontier

 Global
2
Teen Feud Escalates to Violent Knife Attack in Delhi

Teen Feud Escalates to Violent Knife Attack in Delhi

 India
3
Bombs Over Beirut: A New Chapter in the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Bombs Over Beirut: A New Chapter in the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

 Lebanon
4
Wall Street Surges on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Announcement

Wall Street Surges on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Announcement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026