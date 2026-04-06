Tri-Service ‘Ran Samwad’ 2026 to be Held; Signals Shift in India’s Military Strategy

In a significant step toward redefining India’s military doctrine for future conflicts, the Tri-Service seminar ‘Ran Samwad’ will be held on April 9–10, 2026 at the Air Force Training Command in Bengaluru, bringing together senior military leaders, strategists and experts to deliberate on the evolving nature of warfare.

Themed “Multi Domain Operations: An Imperative for Addressing Conventional and Irregular Threats,” this edition marks the beginning of a structured and sustained dialogue on preparing India’s Armed Forces for complex, multi-dimensional battle environments.

Preparing for the Future Battlefield

The seminar will focus on developing a comprehensive roadmap to equip India’s Defence Forces for multi-domain conflict, spanning:

Land

Air

Maritime

Cyber

Space

Cognitive (information and psychological domains)

This reflects a paradigm shift in modern warfare, where conflicts are no longer confined to physical battlefields but extend into digital, informational and strategic spaces.

Key Themes and Strategic Deliberations

Over two days, the seminar will examine critical aspects shaping next-generation warfare, including:

Evolution of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO)

Global trends influencing modern battlefields

Whole-of-Nation approach , integrating civilian, industrial and technological resources

Doctrinal reforms and training frameworks

Re-imagining operational art and command structures for complex, high-speed conflict environments

The discussions aim to align India’s military thinking with global best practices while addressing unique regional and strategic challenges.

Civil-Military Fusion at the Core

A major focus area will be civil-military fusion, recognising that future conflicts require coordinated efforts beyond the armed forces.

This includes:

Leveraging national technological capabilities

Integrating industry and innovation ecosystems

Enhancing inter-agency coordination

Mobilising societal and economic resources

Such an approach is increasingly seen as essential for sustaining long-term strategic advantage.

Technology Reshaping Warfare

The seminar comes at a time when rapid technological advancements—such as artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, autonomous systems and space-based capabilities—are fundamentally altering how wars are fought.

These changes are influencing:

Operational planning

Tactical execution

Strategic decision-making

Military leaders are therefore seeking to adapt doctrines and capabilities to remain effective in this rapidly evolving environment.

‘Ran Samwad’: A Platform for Strategic Dialogue

The initiative ‘Ran Samwad – Conversations on War, Warfare and Warfighting’ was conceptualised by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan as a first-of-its-kind Tri-Service platform for structured intellectual engagement.

The inaugural edition, held at the Army War College, Mhow, focused on “The Impact of Technology on Warfare”, laying the foundation for ongoing strategic discourse.

The 2026 edition builds on that foundation, expanding the conversation to encompass multi-domain operations, widely regarded as the future of military engagement.

Shaping India’s Defence Preparedness

The outcomes of the seminar are expected to serve as a strategic reference framework for India’s Armed Forces, guiding:

Capability development

Doctrine formulation

Training and force modernisation

Integration across services

As India navigates an increasingly complex security environment, initiatives like Ran Samwad underscore the importance of continuous learning, adaptation and jointness in defence planning.