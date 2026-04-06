BNY Mellon and Trump Accounts: A Financial Leap for Newborns

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has been appointed as a financial agent by the U.S. government to assist with the launch of the Trump Accounts program, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Monday.

In this pivotal role, BNY Mellon will assist in developing and managing the Trump Accounts app, which forms a part of the broader implementation process. Additionally, Robinhood is set to act as the brokerage and initial trustee for these accounts. The Trump Accounts initiative, introduced by President Donald Trump in January, is designed to offer government-supported investment opportunities for newborns across the United States.

According to the Treasury, the government will deposit $1,000 into the investment accounts of all children born between 2025 and 2028. This initiative is expected to benefit around 25 million families nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)