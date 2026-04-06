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India’s Textile Market Surges to ₹14.95 Lakh Crore, Household Demand and Sustainability Drive Growth: Govt Study

The sector has recorded a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% over 15 years, with households emerging as the primary growth engine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:48 IST
India’s Textile Market Surges to ₹14.95 Lakh Crore, Household Demand and Sustainability Drive Growth: Govt Study
With strong domestic demand, evolving consumer preferences, and supportive policy frameworks, India’s textile sector is well-positioned for continued expansion. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
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India’s domestic textile and apparel sector has witnessed a sharp expansion over the past decade and a half, with the market reaching ₹14.95 lakh crore in 2024, according to a new government study released by Union Textiles Minister Shri Giriraj Singh.

The report, titled “Market for Textiles and Clothing: National Household Survey 2024,” provides one of the most comprehensive assessments of India’s textile consumption patterns, highlighting the growing role of households, shifting consumer preferences, and rising demand for sustainable and technical textiles.

Strong Growth Driven by Domestic Demand

The study reveals that India’s textile market has grown more than threefold since 2010, when it stood at ₹4.89 lakh crore.

  • Market size (2024): ₹14.95 lakh crore

  • Domestic market: ₹12.02 lakh crore

  • Household demand: ₹8.77 lakh crore

The sector has recorded a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% over 15 years, with households emerging as the primary growth engine.

Household demand alone has more than doubled—from ₹4.18 lakh crore in 2010 to ₹8.77 lakh crore in 2024—underscoring the central role of consumer spending in driving the industry.

Rising Per Capita Consumption

India’s per capita textile consumption has also seen a significant rise:

  • 2010: ₹2,119

  • 2024: ₹6,066

  • CAGR: 7.8%

This reflects not only rising incomes but also changing lifestyle patterns and increased spending on apparel and textile products.

Shift Toward Man-Made Fibres

A notable structural shift in the sector is the growing dominance of man-made fibres (MMF) and blended textiles, which now account for:

  • 52.2% of total demand

This is followed by:

  • Cotton: 41.2%

  • Silk: 5.2%

  • Wool: 1.3%

In absolute terms:

  • MMF demand surged from ₹1.47 lakh crore to ₹4.47 lakh crore

  • Cotton demand grew from ₹0.87 lakh crore to ₹3.53 lakh crore, registering a strong CAGR of 10.53%

The data indicates a clear consumer shift toward durable, cost-effective, and versatile synthetic and blended fabrics.

Women Lead Textile Consumption

The report highlights gender-driven consumption patterns:

  • Women account for 55.5% of textile purchases

  • Men contribute 44.5%

This underscores the importance of women consumers in shaping demand trends and product innovation in the sector.

Popular and Fast-Growing Product Categories

Among the most demanded products in India’s textile market are:

  • Shirts, sarees, trousers

  • Salwar kameez, T-shirts

  • Men’s jeans, ladies dress materials

  • Dhoti, banian and underwear

Notably:

  • Men’s jeans emerged as the fastest-growing category in menswear

  • Leggings gained prominence among women’s apparel

Sustainability Gains Ground

One of the most significant findings of the study is the growing consumer shift toward sustainable textiles.

  • Total demand for sustainable textiles: ₹37,000 crore (2024)

  • 58% of this demand comes from reused, recycled, or retailored garments

This trend reflects increasing awareness of:

  • Environmental impact

  • Circular economy practices

  • Responsible consumption

Rise of Technical Textiles in Households

The report also highlights expanding demand for technical textiles, which are increasingly becoming part of everyday consumption.

Key products include:

  • Masks, sanitary napkins, diapers

  • Bandages and surgical disposables

  • Wipes, seat covers, tents

Interestingly:

  • Rural households account for 58% of technical textile consumption

  • Urban households contribute 42%

This indicates deeper penetration of functional textile products beyond urban markets.

Policy and Industry Implications

The study is expected to serve as a crucial reference for:

  • Policy formulation in the textile sector

  • Industry strategy and investment planning

  • Identifying growth segments and consumer trends

It also reinforces the importance of:

  • Strengthening domestic demand

  • Promoting sustainable practices

  • Expanding technical textile applications

A Sector Poised for Future Growth

With strong domestic demand, evolving consumer preferences, and supportive policy frameworks, India’s textile sector is well-positioned for continued expansion.

The findings highlight a clear trajectory: from traditional consumption patterns to a more diversified, sustainability-driven, and innovation-led textile economy.

 

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