India’s Textile Market Surges to ₹14.95 Lakh Crore, Household Demand and Sustainability Drive Growth: Govt Study

India’s domestic textile and apparel sector has witnessed a sharp expansion over the past decade and a half, with the market reaching ₹14.95 lakh crore in 2024, according to a new government study released by Union Textiles Minister Shri Giriraj Singh.

The report, titled “Market for Textiles and Clothing: National Household Survey 2024,” provides one of the most comprehensive assessments of India’s textile consumption patterns, highlighting the growing role of households, shifting consumer preferences, and rising demand for sustainable and technical textiles.

Strong Growth Driven by Domestic Demand

The study reveals that India’s textile market has grown more than threefold since 2010, when it stood at ₹4.89 lakh crore.

Market size (2024): ₹14.95 lakh crore

Domestic market: ₹12.02 lakh crore

Household demand: ₹8.77 lakh crore

The sector has recorded a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% over 15 years, with households emerging as the primary growth engine.

Household demand alone has more than doubled—from ₹4.18 lakh crore in 2010 to ₹8.77 lakh crore in 2024—underscoring the central role of consumer spending in driving the industry.

Rising Per Capita Consumption

India’s per capita textile consumption has also seen a significant rise:

2010: ₹2,119

2024: ₹6,066

CAGR: 7.8%

This reflects not only rising incomes but also changing lifestyle patterns and increased spending on apparel and textile products.

Shift Toward Man-Made Fibres

A notable structural shift in the sector is the growing dominance of man-made fibres (MMF) and blended textiles, which now account for:

52.2% of total demand

This is followed by:

Cotton: 41.2%

Silk: 5.2%

Wool: 1.3%

In absolute terms:

MMF demand surged from ₹1.47 lakh crore to ₹4.47 lakh crore

Cotton demand grew from ₹0.87 lakh crore to ₹3.53 lakh crore, registering a strong CAGR of 10.53%

The data indicates a clear consumer shift toward durable, cost-effective, and versatile synthetic and blended fabrics.

Women Lead Textile Consumption

The report highlights gender-driven consumption patterns:

Women account for 55.5% of textile purchases

Men contribute 44.5%

This underscores the importance of women consumers in shaping demand trends and product innovation in the sector.

Popular and Fast-Growing Product Categories

Among the most demanded products in India’s textile market are:

Shirts, sarees, trousers

Salwar kameez, T-shirts

Men’s jeans, ladies dress materials

Dhoti, banian and underwear

Notably:

Men’s jeans emerged as the fastest-growing category in menswear

Leggings gained prominence among women’s apparel

Sustainability Gains Ground

One of the most significant findings of the study is the growing consumer shift toward sustainable textiles.

Total demand for sustainable textiles: ₹37,000 crore (2024)

58% of this demand comes from reused, recycled, or retailored garments

This trend reflects increasing awareness of:

Environmental impact

Circular economy practices

Responsible consumption

Rise of Technical Textiles in Households

The report also highlights expanding demand for technical textiles, which are increasingly becoming part of everyday consumption.

Key products include:

Masks, sanitary napkins, diapers

Bandages and surgical disposables

Wipes, seat covers, tents

Interestingly:

Rural households account for 58% of technical textile consumption

Urban households contribute 42%

This indicates deeper penetration of functional textile products beyond urban markets.

Policy and Industry Implications

The study is expected to serve as a crucial reference for:

Policy formulation in the textile sector

Industry strategy and investment planning

Identifying growth segments and consumer trends

It also reinforces the importance of:

Strengthening domestic demand

Promoting sustainable practices

Expanding technical textile applications

A Sector Poised for Future Growth

With strong domestic demand, evolving consumer preferences, and supportive policy frameworks, India’s textile sector is well-positioned for continued expansion.

The findings highlight a clear trajectory: from traditional consumption patterns to a more diversified, sustainability-driven, and innovation-led textile economy.