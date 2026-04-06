IAS Officer Narendra Bhooshan Takes Charge as Secretary, Department of Land Resources

Senior IAS officer Shri Narendra Bhooshan (1992 batch, Uttar Pradesh cadre) has assumed charge as Secretary, Department of Land Resources under the Ministry of Rural Development, marking a key administrative appointment at a time when land governance and rural development remain central to India’s policy agenda.

Extensive Experience Across Key Sectors

With over three decades of administrative experience, Shri Bhooshan brings a strong track record spanning infrastructure, energy, agriculture, digital governance and public administration at both Central and State levels.

Prior to this appointment, he served as:

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy

Handling Energy, Additional Energy and Technical Education portfolios in Uttar Pradesh

Leadership Roles in Uttar Pradesh Government

During his tenure in the state, Shri Bhooshan held several critical positions, including:

Principal Secretary – Science & Technology, PWD, Infrastructure, Industry, IT & Electronics, NRI Affairs

Chief Executive Officer – Greater Noida Authority

He also demonstrated strong administrative leadership in:

Finance Department (Secretary)

State Transport Corporation (Managing Director)

Industries Department (Special Secretary)

His field-level governance experience includes serving as District Magistrate in:

Mathura

Firozabad

Udham Singh Nagar

Key Contributions at the Central Level

Shri Bhooshan has played an important role in several national programmes and institutions:

Deputy Director General (Joint Secretary equivalent), UIDAI – contributing to India’s flagship digital identity initiative

Mission Director, National Food Security Mission (NFSM)

Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Cooperation

Joint Secretary & OSD, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)

These roles reflect his experience in digital governance, agriculture policy, trade promotion and welfare delivery systems.

Strong Academic and Global Exposure

Shri Bhooshan’s academic credentials include:

Master’s in International Development Policy – Duke University (USA)

Postgraduate degree in Economics – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Agra

Graduate in Electronics

He has also undergone specialised training in:

Public finance

International negotiations

Climate change preparedness

Strategic Role Ahead

As Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Shri Bhooshan will oversee key initiatives related to:

Land records modernisation

Digital land governance

Rural land management reforms

Watershed development programmes

His diverse experience across infrastructure, technology and governance is expected to strengthen policy implementation and drive efficient, transparent and technology-enabled land administration.

Strengthening Rural Governance Framework

The appointment comes at a time when the government is focusing on:

Improving land record accuracy

Enhancing ease of land transactions

Supporting rural livelihoods through better land management

With his multidisciplinary experience, Shri Bhooshan is expected to play a crucial role in advancing these priorities.