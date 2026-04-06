Supreme Court Intensifies Probe into Gurugram Child Assault Case

The Supreme Court is ramping up its efforts in addressing the serious allegations of rape involving a three-year-old girl in Gurugram. On Monday, the top court instructed an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) to proceed with interviewing the child at her residence, in civilian attire, alongside a psychologist.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, presiding with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, stressed the need for a sensitive approach to safeguard the child's psychological well-being. The court allowed a two-week window for the SIT to conclude their investigation, simultaneously restraining the trial court from considering bail requests for the accused until the chargesheet is filed.

Amidst criticisms of the Haryana Police handling of the case, the Supreme Court underscored the case's importance, highlighting inefficiencies and ordering the police to transfer case files to the SIT. Legal proceedings continue, as issues with previous medical testimonies and inadequate investigations by local authorities persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)