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Govt Pushes AI Integration in Governance: DoPT Outlines Roadmap for Smarter Public Services

Addressing the session, DoPT Secretary Rachna Shah highlighted a range of ongoing and proposed AI applications aimed at improving governance efficiency and service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:42 IST
Govt Pushes AI Integration in Governance: DoPT Outlines Roadmap for Smarter Public Services
A key pillar of the strategy is capacity building, with officials being trained through AI-focused courses on the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) platform. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

In a major policy signal toward digital transformation, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has outlined an ambitious roadmap to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into core government processes—ranging from recruitment and grievance redressal to training and human resource management.

The announcement came during a Samuhik Charcha on “AI in Public Governance” held under Mission Karmayogi’s National Learning Week (SADHANA Saptah), reflecting a growing institutional push to embed AI across administrative systems.

AI to Transform Core Government Functions

Addressing the session, DoPT Secretary Rachna Shah highlighted a range of ongoing and proposed AI applications aimed at improving governance efficiency and service delivery.

Key use cases include:

  • Automated salary processing systems

  • AI-based anomaly detection in reimbursements

  • Chatbot-driven grievance redressal mechanisms

  • Real-time file noting and document generation

She also pointed to emerging tools such as:

  • AI Medha

  • Bhashini (India’s language AI platform)

  • AI Coach

These tools are being explored to enhance decision-making, communication, and service delivery within government systems.

Driving Efficiency, Transparency and Uniformity

The integration of AI is being guided by clear governance objectives:

  • Improving accuracy in decision-making

  • Enhancing transparency and accountability

  • Ensuring uniform service delivery across departments

  • Reducing operational costs and processing time

However, Shah cautioned that AI adoption must be accompanied by robust safeguards, particularly in:

  • Data privacy and confidentiality

  • Ethical use of AI systems

  • Cybersecurity protections

Capacity Building Through Mission Karmayogi

A key pillar of the strategy is capacity building, with officials being trained through AI-focused courses on the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) platform.

The aim is to ensure:

  • Responsible use of AI tools

  • Better understanding of risks and limitations

  • Effective integration into daily administrative workflows

AI Accelerating Training and Workforce Development

Joint Secretary (Training) Chhavi Bhardwaj highlighted how AI is already delivering measurable gains in government training systems.

  • Time to develop training content reduced from months to about one week

  • Significant reduction in costs

Future plans include:

  • Hyper-personalised learning pathways for officials

  • Competency-based assessments

  • AI-driven analysis of performance appraisal data

  • Enhanced cadre and workforce management systems

She emphasised that all AI deployments must operate within secure, government-controlled environments, such as on-premise systems or government cloud infrastructure.

Expert Warning on Data Security Risks

AI expert Dr. Preet Deep Singh underscored both the potential and risks of AI in governance.

He highlighted:

  • Practical workflow automation use cases

  • Risks of data leakage through external AI platforms

  • The need for secure, controlled AI ecosystems for government use

His insights reinforced the importance of data sovereignty and secure infrastructure in public sector AI adoption.

From Fragmented Use to System-Wide Integration

Concluding the session, Additional Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi stressed the need to move beyond isolated AI applications toward institutionalised, system-wide integration.

He identified three priority areas:

  1. Training and capacity building

  2. Policy formulation and decision support

  3. Data-driven human resource management

Potential applications include:

  • Intelligent query systems

  • Decision-support frameworks

  • Advanced analytics within platforms like e-HRMS

Dwivedi warned that unless AI is embedded into routine workflows, adoption will remain limited—and cautioned that failure to keep pace with technological change could widen the efficiency gap between government and the private sector.

Toward AI-Enabled Governance

The department-wide participation in the session—both physical and virtual—reflects a clear institutional commitment to aligning governance systems with emerging technologies.

India’s push toward AI-enabled governance signals a broader transformation:

  • From manual, process-heavy administration

  • To data-driven, intelligent and responsive public systems

As AI continues to reshape global governance models, DoPT’s roadmap positions India to harness technology for more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric administration.

 

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