Two US lawmakers are calling for lasting solutions to alleviate Cuba's crises, following their firsthand experience with the ongoing US energy blockade during an official visit. Democratic Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Jonathan Jackson engaged in conversations with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, and parliamentary members during a pivotal five-day trip, concluding last Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, Díaz-Canel criticized the severe impact of the blockade, particularly the energy embargo enacted by the current US administration, and also mentioned potential future escalations. He emphasized Cuba's readiness for earnest bilateral dialogues to reconcile prevailing differences. While the details remain undisclosed, recent high-level talks between the US and Cuba signal a possible negotiation path.

Highlighting new openness, Jayapal noted Cuba's recent economic and judicial reforms, including pardoning over 2,000 prisoners and collaborating with an FBI team on a critical investigation. She mentioned that these steps could catalyze a significant policy shift, moving away from outdated Cold War strategies that harm both nations. Further, they announced their intention to draft a report and work with US congressional colleagues to propose lifting Cuban sanctions to ameliorate the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)