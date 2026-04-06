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Balancing Act: Meghalaya's VPP Advocates for FCRA Amendments

The Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya calls for a balanced approach to proposed FCRA amendments. Concerns revolve around the impact on property rights and social welfare services, particularly in minority communities. The party urges protection of these services while ensuring national security and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:15 IST
Balancing Act: Meghalaya's VPP Advocates for FCRA Amendments
  • Country:
  • India

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has called on the Indian government to strike a balance in the proposed changes to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), emphasizing protection of property rights and continuity of social welfare services.

In its representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the VPP expressed concerns over specific provisions, particularly those allowing government takeover of assets when FCRA registrations are canceled. The party acknowledged the government's role in ensuring transparency and security but noted civil society apprehensions.

Highlighting the significance of institutions in the Northeast, especially those run by minority groups, the VPP warned that unsettling these could hinder essential services. They urged a collaborative approach to safeguard both national interests and the contributions of civil organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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