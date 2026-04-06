Corruption Crackdown: Bribery Arrest in Jammu and Kashmir
The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir arrested Desh Raj, a junior assistant, for allegedly demanding a bribe from a man in Kathua district. The arrest followed an investigation that revealed Raj sought Rs 10,000 to expedite financial aid for a wedding scheme.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended a government worker in Kathua on bribery charges.
Desh Raj, a Social Welfare Department junior assistant, allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from a man seeking state marriage assistance.
Authorities confirmed the allegations following a thorough investigation, leading to Raj's arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)