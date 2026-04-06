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Corruption Crackdown: Bribery Arrest in Jammu and Kashmir

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir arrested Desh Raj, a junior assistant, for allegedly demanding a bribe from a man in Kathua district. The arrest followed an investigation that revealed Raj sought Rs 10,000 to expedite financial aid for a wedding scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:27 IST
Corruption Crackdown: Bribery Arrest in Jammu and Kashmir
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  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended a government worker in Kathua on bribery charges.

Desh Raj, a Social Welfare Department junior assistant, allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from a man seeking state marriage assistance.

Authorities confirmed the allegations following a thorough investigation, leading to Raj's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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