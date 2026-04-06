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Revolutionizing Governance: AI's Role in Human Resource Management

The Department of Personnel and Training is driving AI integration into government processes to enhance accuracy, transparency, and efficiency. Initiatives include AI-driven salary processing and grievance handling, while emphasis is placed on privacy and ethical use. Capacity-building and data-driven decision support are key focal areas for future advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:30 IST
Revolutionizing Governance: AI's Role in Human Resource Management
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In a decisive move to modernize government functions, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is gearing up to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its core operations, according to Secretary Rachna Shah. Addressing AI's transformative potential, she highlighted its utility in processes like automated salary handling and grievance management.

During the 'AI in Public Governance' session of Mission Karmayogi's National Learning Week, significant AI tools such as AI Medha and Bhashini were discussed. Shah emphasized the technology's role in enhancing accuracy and efficiency but also called for rigorous privacy safeguards and ethical considerations.

Joint Secretary (Training), Chhavi Bhardwaj, underscored AI's current and future role in reducing costs and accelerating training on the iGOT platform. Meanwhile, Additional Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi pressed for a systemic, integrated approach to AI in governance, highlighting data confidentiality as paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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